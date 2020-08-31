Congress Demands Probe Against Sandip Ssingh Over Alleged Links With BJP & Sushant Case

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday lambasted the BJP for politicising the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case with a 'motive' to take the case from Mumbai police and handing it over to the CBI in an attempt to protect the 'self-proclaimed' friend of Sushant Sandip Ssingh. Anwar demanded that film producer Ssingh should be probed in Sushant's case who is still not interrogated by the central probe agency in its ongoing investigation. In the last few days, Congress has been continuously trying to find the alleged link between Sandip Ssingh-BJP with Sushant Singh Rajput's case, though its claim that BJP tried to take the case away from the Mumbai police is hackneyed and force-fitted to say the least.

The Congress leader's reaction comes a day after when Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that he forwarded all complaints received against film producer Sandip Ssingh to the CBI for further investigation. Deshmukh revealed that he received many complaints to inquire about Sandip Ssingh who had produced the Vivek Oberoi starrer- 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic; specifically his connections with BJP, Bollywood industry and drug mafia angle that recently surfaced in the Sushant's death case.

'Sandip Ssingh should be probed'

"Politicising the issue is the only motive to take the case from Mumbai police. Anil Deshmukh is a Home Minister of the state and he must have given the statement with full responsibility. Sandip Ssingh should be probed. When a suicide case is being investigated, his interrogation should also be done. There is a need to know the connection between Sandip and BJP and with SSR", the Congress leader said.

Singhvi raises questions over BJP-Sandip link

Meanwhile, On Sunday, August 30, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu also came forward to ask 10 questions to the BJP on its alleged links with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'self-proclaimed friend' Sandeep Ssingh. Addressing a news conference, Singhvi demanded that the BJP leaders should come out clean and let everyone know about their connections with Sandeep Ssingh, whose actions in the events surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death have raised eyebrows.

Congress sees BJP link to Sandip Ssingh

The controversy started when Congress leader Sachin Sawant asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's links to Ssingh. Sawant tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh at the poster launch event of the movie. Ssingh was allegedly a friend of Rajput, but has not been in touch with the actor for a year and a half, as per some of Sushant's friends.

In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Congress leader is "not doing his homework." He stated that Fadnavis may have shared the dias with Ssingh at an event, but the case is not about the photo. Fadnavis also reminded that the same Sandip Ssingh had been roped into producing a biopic based on Balasaheb Thackeray.

