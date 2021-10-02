CM Yogi Adityanath Sets 6-year Deadline To Make Uttar Pradesh Largest Economy In Country

Uttar Pradesh will become the largest economy in the country in the coming six years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. CM Adityanath announced his target for Uttar Pradesh's economic growth while addressing a programme organised for the distribution of appointment letters to newly appointed naib tehsildars, selected through UPPSC, in the state capital, Lucknow.

CM Adityanath, while distributing the letters, said that the appointments have been made on the basis of talent, qualification, and merit of the candidates. No appointment has been done on discriminatory grounds, he asserted. The UP chief minister added that the selection process was conducted fairly and the state will now be able to benefit from these talented young people.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a video from the programme and wrote, "Distribution of appointment letters to the selected Naib Tehsildars in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019 conducted by UPPSC."

Taking a jibe at previous governments, Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has provided jobs on a fair basis, unlike previous governments where discrimination and corruption prevailed throughout the appointment process. He added that more than four lakh government jobs have been provided in the last four and a half years.

Yogi Adityanath aims to make Uttar Pradesh largest economy in India

While addressing the programme, UP CM Adityanath spoke about recent developments undertaken by his government in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the state has now become a preferred destination for investment in the country and has leapt to the number two position in terms of economy. He asserted that Uttar Pradesh will soon become the largest economy in the country and set a six-year deadline to achieve the feat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to support the state government in taking Uttar Pradesh to new heights. Asserting that Thanas and Tehsils are the pivots of any welfare government, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "I am sure that through all the selected energetic Naib Tehsildars, there will be a public hearing in the tehsil with transparency. Speedy disposal of revenue related matters will get a new impetus."

(Image: @YogiAdityanath/Twitter)