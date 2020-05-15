FM Sitharaman To Reveal 3rd Tranche Of PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package At 4 PM Today

After announcing relief measures for MSMEs, street vendors, migrants, small farmers, self-employed people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the third tranche of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package at 4PM on Friday.

READ | PM Modi talks to Bill Gates: India’s efforts on COVID, vaccine, technology discussed

PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to to kickstart Indian economy's growth amid Coronavirus crisis. The PM had said that this includes the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore). He said that the aim is to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar). According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP.

READ | PM Modi emphasises food security to farmers, vendors via Centre's 2nd economic tranche

First tranche by FM Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman on Wednesday announced reforms that involved 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund, redefining 'MSME', disallowing global tenders upto Rs 200 crores, Rs.30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs, Rs.90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs among a few. She also mentioned that the focus of the package is on the factors of production- land, labour, liquidity and others.

READ | Amit Shah lauds financial relief measures, says 'in line with Modi government's mantra'

FM Sitharaman's second tranche

On Thursday, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced nine steps to aid migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers, self-employed people. She rolled out free food grains, nationalised ration card, affordable rental housing for urban poor - all aimed at India's migrant population. She also extended several schemes for housing, street vendors and housing to provide relief till March 2021.

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman today announced short term and long-term measures for supporting the poor, including migrants, farmers, tiny businesses and street vendors.

Read More➡️ https://t.co/3Yzv4e3fN6#AatmaNirbharBharatPackage#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/V5sJAQqce3 — Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 14, 2020

