'Fresh Breeze Of Development Awakens Ladakh', Says MP; Rs 5,958 Crores Set Aside In Budget

As the abrogation of Article 370 completes nearly a year, BJP Ladakh unit chief and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday elaborated on the developmental works being done in Ladakh remarking that a 'fresh breeze' had awakened the UT after it was independently recognized for its geographical, cultural and political identity.

A fresh breeze of development awakes Ladakh after making Ladakh a new Union Territory with Abrogation of #Art370 & #35A. Ladakh regains the recognition of its own Geographical, Cultural as well as Political Identity. @BJP4India @narendramodi @AmitShah @blsanthosh @rajnathsingh — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@JTN4Ladakh) August 1, 2020

Rs 5,958 crores for Ladakh's development

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal revealed that Rs 5,958 crores had been set aside for overall inclusive development of the Union Territory (UT) in 2020-21 Union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He also shared the progress of various developmental works including the setting up of several educational institutions in Ladakh over the past one year.

"Zanskar opens up from geographical lockdown by connecting Leh-Padum-Darcha road. New Leh-Singayla-Padum Road (280 km) is connected by reducing 160 km from Old Leh-Kargil-Padum Road (440 km) by completing two years of work in two months. Connectivity of infrastructure is the core of modern-day civilisation. Leh to Padum Road connected within a record span of time. Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas is reflecting on the ground," Namgyal said.

Education being the foundation upon which we build the future. Ladakh gets its first University, National Institute of Sowa Rigpa, Management Institute, Medical College, Engineering College and Two Degree Colleges.@DrRPNishank @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @ImAvinashKhanna — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@JTN4Ladakh) August 1, 2020

The decision to revoke Artice 370 and 35 (A) was taken by the government in August 2019 when Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on August 5. The Bill was passed after hours of debate on the same day and was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 6. The bill resulted in the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate UTs-- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

