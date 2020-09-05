'Unleashed Spirit Of Atmanirbharta': Hardeep Puri Hails PM's Call For Self-Reliant India

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar' vision, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat has unleashed a strong spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' and it is resulting into what can be seen as self-reliant India. Addressing a press conference on the release of ranking of states with reference to State Business Reforms Implementations, Puri recalled the 5 trillion dollar economy vision, stating that the COVID as a pandemic has impacted countries around the world in a different way.

"Prior to COVID we were a 2.89 trillion dollar economy and we had set our self the task and objective to become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-2025 and to transition to a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2030. COVID as a pandemic has impacted countries around the world in different ways. But the clarion call for Atmannirbhar Bharat which the PM has announced and which has unleashed a strong spirit of Atmanirbharta is producing as we can see more self-reliant India," he said.

Further exuding confidence, Puri said India will not only emerge stronger after the pandemic but will be able to play a more pronounced and more assertive role in the emergence of global supply chain.

READ: Defence Ministry signs Rs 2580 cr Pinaka rocket launchers deal; gives Aatmanirbhar boost

READ: '118 Chinese apps ban will give innovation an Aatmanirbhar boost': Javadekar not fretting

Indian Shipping to become Aatmanirbhar

Earlier, discussing Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Union Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said, "The Prime Minister has given the vision of a self-reliant India. Under the new directive of the Shipping Ministry, our shipyards will become self-sufficient. The Ministry has issued guidelines directing those small vessels used in the country should be built in India."

Madaviya further added, "Under this guideline, the small vessels requirement on our major ports will be 'Make in India'.More than 23,000 ships regularly arrive in the country and it also needs repairing facilities to repair such merchant ships so we are implementing policies. This guideline has been issued in view of the facility of shipbuilding to make the maritime industry self-sufficient in the country."

With an aim to promote Indian shipping industry, the Ministry of Shipping will also give some window to major ports in India. The ministry is in discussions with other leading countries for Make in India shipbuilding. Soon the shipping industry of India will become Aatmanirbhar.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Shipping Ministry directs ports to procure indigenously-built vessels

READ: For achieving Aatmanirbharata in defence, necessary to be self-reliant in other areas: PSA