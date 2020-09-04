Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Shipping Ministry Directs Ports To Procure Indigenously-built Vessels

In line with PM Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the Shipping Ministry has ordered all the major ports of the country to purchase charter small vessels which are built in India. The motive behind this is to promote shipbuilding in the country. Union Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said that this new plan will help build small vessels at 16 major ports in India.

Indian Shipping to become Aatmanirbhar

Discussing Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Mandaviya said, "The Prime Minister has given the vision of a self-reliant India. Under the new directive of the Shipping Ministry, our shipyards will become self-sufficient. The Ministry has issued guidelines directing those small vessels used in the country should be built in India."

Madaviya further added, "Under this guideline, the small vessels requirement on our major ports will be 'Make in India'.More than 23,000 ships regularly arrive in the country and it also needs repairing facilities to repair such merchant ships so we are implementing policies. This guideline has been issued in view of the facility of shipbuilding to make the maritime industry self-sufficient in the country."

With an aim to promote Indian shipping industry, the Ministry of Shipping will also give some window to major ports in India. The ministry is in discussions with other leading countries for Make in India shipbuilding. Soon the shipping industry of India will become Aatmanirbhar.

(with inputs from ANI)