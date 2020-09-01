Defence Ministry Signs Rs 2580 Cr Pinaka Rocket Launchers Deal; Gives Aatmanirbhar Boost

In a big boost to the 'Make in India' initiative, the Defence Ministry on Monday sealed a deal with two leading domestic defence majors to procure Pinaka rocket launchers for six Army regiments at a cost of Rs 2,580 crore. Officials said the Pinaka regiments will be deployed along India's border with China and Pakistan to further enhance operational preparedness of the armed forces.

'Aatmanirbharta' in cutting edge defence technologies

The contract has been signed with Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) and engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) while defence public sector undertaking Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) will also be part of the project. The BEML will supply the vehicles on which the rocket launchers will be mounted.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said the six Pinaka regiments comprise 114 launchers with Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 command posts. It said the missile regiments are planned to be operationalised by 2024.

It said the weapons systems will have 70% indigenous content and that the project has been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

"This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling 'Aatmanirbharta' in cutting edge defence technologies," the ministry said.

The signing of the deal comes at a time when China has been "unilaterally" trying to change the status quo along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, only failing in its attempts.

India thwarts China's attempt

"On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement.

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," Anand said further.

The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC. The Army sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border following the deadly clashes. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key airbases.

(With agency inputs)