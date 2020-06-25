'India To Export Ventilators, Masks & PPEs': Niti Aayog CEO Hails Manufacturing Response

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, India has evolved as a 'global manufacturing hub' for PPEs and ventilators, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant asserted on Thursday. Initially, when the lockdown was announced, India was not producing any PPE kits; however the situation has changed in this challenging time and now India is currently producing 600,000 PPE kits and 1,000 ventilators daily, Kant said. India will shortly export ventilators, masks, PPE, he added.

India has become a global manufacturing hub for PPEs and ventilators. When lockdown was announced, India was not producing any PPE kits. Now, India is producing 600,000 PPE kits and 1,000 ventilators daily. We will now shortly be exporting ventilators, masks, PPE. (5/6) — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 25, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extended in West Bengal till July 31; cases at 4,56,183

In a series of tweets, the NITI Aayog CEO listed down the key levers to advance public health and the economy in the COVID-19 era which was discussed at the virtual meeting along with other speakers.

Ayushman Bharat scheme is a great template

Kant lauded the Central government's scheme Ayushman Bharat and said "it is a great template of how India has been providing the safety net for the migrant and informal segment for primary health and health insurance". This will be the template India will be following for delivering public health, he added.

"India’s push for technology adoption across the board, and more specifically in Healthcare, has led to a new paradigm: technology commons – rapid development and deployment of technology solutions for clearly defined use cases", NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in his tweet.

He suggested two ways to build technology a) Government-led, Private sector enabled, and b) Private sector-led, the government enabled. He further mentioned that the development of Aarogya Setu, India’s COVID-19 contact tracing, syndromic mapping and self-assessment mobile application, as a phenomenal example of the first model to fight against COVID.

READ | 19 new cases in China amid mass testing

"Collaborative governance, forging and strengthening partnerships with private sector, NGOs, civil society organizations and international development agencies is key to good health, welfare of our country, our economy and all our citizens", Kant said in another tweet.

READ | 18 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 1 more death

COVID-19 situation India

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 473,105, of which 186,514 are active while 271,697 people have recovered. 14,894 people have died of the lethal infection so far, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi has crossed the 70,000 mark after reporting 3,788 fresh cases on Wednesday. The total tally in Delhi rose to over 70,390, surpassing Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. The national capital also reported 64 fresh fatalities, and the death toll climbed to 2,356.

READ | Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 970 with 49 new cases

'India has become a global manufacturing hub for PPEs & ventilators': Amitabh Kant