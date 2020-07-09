PM Modi Rolls Out Red Carpet For Global Companies; Lists Opportunities Sector-by-sector

While delivering the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global investors to India saying that India was one of the very few countries that had such an open market and economy. "India remains one of the most open economies in the world, We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries are opening the kind of opportunities that India is offering today," said PM Modi.

'Many possibilities and opportunities'

Speaking about the various structural reforms that the Centre has introduced, PM Modi asked investors to come and invest directly across various sectors of the economy such as in agriculture, MSMEs, military and in startups, saying that the opportunities were endless.

Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2020

"There are many possibilities and opportunities in various sectors in India. Our reforms in agriculture are providing active opportunities to invest in storage and logistics. We are opening the doors to investors to come and invest directly with our farmers. We have brought reforms in the MSME sector. With relaxed FDI norms, one of the world's biggest militaries invites you to come and make products for it. There are more opportunities for private investments in the space sector as well. India's startup sector is viable, its a market of millions of digitally empowered people. Imagine the kind of products you can make for them," said PM Modi.

When India talks of revival it is: Revival with care, Revival with compassion, Revival which is sustainable- both for the environment and the economy: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2020

