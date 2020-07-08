Sharad Pawar Backs PM Modi's Ladakh Visit; Makes Big Disclosure About All-party Meeting

Days after Prime Minister Modi visited Ladakh amid India-China border tensions, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has said that he was not surprised, citing the visits made Jawaharlal Nehru visited the region after the 1962 war and then defence minister Yashwantrao Chavan. Speaking to reporters in Pune on Tuesday evening, Pawar recalled that when he was the defence minister in 1993, he had gone to China and a no-weapon treaty was signed. He also said that he had insisted on talking through diplomatic channels during the all-party meet with the PM.

However, this comes out as another fissure between Maha Vikas Aghadi partners as Shiv Sena through its mouthpiece Saamana has been asking questions, in line with the Congress - first as to 'why were Indian soldiers unarmed' and then 'how did Chinese enter our territory.' As the Centre slammed the Opposition by citing the protocol based on various treaties between two countries that restricts them from using weapons, Shiv Sena changed track and attacked the PM on the COVID crisis. The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has also interviewed Sharad Pawar on this matter, though it is yet to be aired.

Sharad Pawar told media: "No-weapon treaty was also signed. During the all-party meeting with the PM, I had said the (present) issue needs to be solved through diplomatic channels and we need to create international pressure on China."

He added, "But (then prime minister) Nehru had gone there. Even Yashwantrao Chavan, who was defence minister, too had gone to the China border and boosted the morale of the forces."When there is a conflict situation between two nations and forces are involved, the country's leadership has to ensure that the morale of the forces is boosted. I am not surprised that he (PM Modi) went there."

PM Modi visits Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh on July 3. Prime Minister Modi addressed the soldiers and reviewed the situation along the border. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

His visit came as a major move amid growing border tensions with China. Moreover, in a veiled dig at China, PM Modi stated that the era of expansionism is over as he addressed the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. Even as the Prime Minister did not name China, Beijing reacted and rejected the statement, adding that it has 'through peaceful negotiations' resolved boundary disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries. Just a few days after PM Modi asserted India's sovereignty, India and China agreed to de-escalation and disengagement.

