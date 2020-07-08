PM Modi Takes Cognizance Of J&K BJP Leader's Killing, Extends Condolences To His Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 8, took cognizance of the gruesome killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari by unidentified terrorists. Moreover, he extended condolences to Bari's family. Revealing this on Twitter, MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh stated that disgruntled terrorists were looking for soft targets. Singh said that he was "terribly shaken" by the brutal attack on Bari and his family. Slamming this cowardly attack, BJP president JP Nadda affirmed that this sacrifice shall not go in vain.

Over the telephone, PM @narendramodi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2020

We lost Sheikh Waseem Bari,his father & brother in Bandipora, J&K today in a cowardly attack on them.This is a huge loss for the party. My deepest condolences are with the family.The entire Party stands with the bereaved family. I assure that their sacrifice will not go in vain. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 8, 2020

The Bandipora terror attack

At around 8.45 pm, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father Bashir and brother Umar were attacked by unidentified terrorists outside their residence. While the family had a security cover of 10 PSOs, none of them were around when the dastardly incident took place. As per reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Subsequently, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. All of the aforesaid PSOs have been arrested by the police.

Leaders across the political spectrum condemn killing

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav expressed his sorrow at this development. He lamented that such an attack took place despite Bari having a security cover. Writing on Twitter, he said, "Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family".

Meanwhile, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned this murderous terror attack. He extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased. Moreover, he lamented that mainstream political workers were still being targeted.

Omar Abdullah wrote, "Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated."

