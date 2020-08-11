India Would Have Been Among Top 3 World Economies Soon If Pandemic Hadn't Occured: Rajnath

India would have made it to the top 3 world economies in the years to come if the pandemic had not affected the nation, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Exuding confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath expressed hope that the country would overcome the Coronavirus crisis and emerge financially powerful.

“India is emerging strong and dignified nation before the world, under the leadership of PM Modi. The country has attained a remarkable position in the financial sector too. If the Coronavirus pandemic had not affected the country, India would have made it successfully among the top 3 world economies in the foreseeable future, Rajnath Singh said.

“Nevertheless, I am hopeful that India will grow. The Prime Minister has faced these difficult times in the form of a challenge. And he has also presented a vision to make India financially powerful,” he added.

READ | PM Modi To Launch Financing Facility Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore Under Agri-Infra Fund Today

India's economic growth

Presently, India is the fastest-growing trillion-dollar economy in the world and the fifth-largest overall, with a nominal GDP of $2.94 trillion. India became the fifth-largest economy in 2019, overtaking the United Kingdom and France. The country ranks third when GDP is compared in terms of purchasing power parity at $11.33 trillion. When it comes to calculating GDP per capita, the country's high population drags its nominal GDP per capita down to $2,170. The Indian economy was just $189.438 billion in 1980, ranking 13th on the list globally.

READ | Ban On Import Of 101 Items Big Step Towards Atmanirbharta, Will Save Crores: Rajnath Singh

READ | RBI Announces One-time Loan Restructuring Scheme For Firms And Individuals Amid COVID-19