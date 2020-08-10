Ban On Import Of 101 Items Big Step Towards Atmanirbharta, Will Save Crores: Rajnath Singh

Highlighting the ban on imports of 101 items by India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has remarked that the move is a 'big step towards Atmanirbharta'. The Raksha Mantri stated that the list of banned items not only includes small ones, but weapon systems of high and critical technology. Taking to Twitter, he informed that more such items will be added to the list which will save crores of rupees in imports.

Rajnath Singh, on Monday, also attended the inaugural session of Atmanirbharta Saptah’ via VC facility today. "The ‘Atmanirbharta Saptah’ will be a witness to initiatives pertaining to modernisation & up-gradation of facilities by DPSUs & OFB. As part of Atmanirbharta Saptah, the DPSUs & OFB are also organising a series of webinars covering all relevant topics including all stakeholders," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Attended the inaugural session of ‘Atmanirbharta Saptah’ via VC facility today. The govt. has made serval timely and thoughtful interventions during Covid-19 times like issuing negative list for import, increase in FDI limits and separate budget for domestic capital procurement. pic.twitter.com/cadpzmjb2j — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 10, 2020

The ‘Atmanirbharta Saptah’ will be a witness to initiatives pertaining to modernisation & up-gradation of facilities by DPSUs & OFB. As part of Atmanirbharta Saptah, the DPSUs & OFB are also organising a series of webinars covering all relevant topics including all stakeholders. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 10, 2020

READ | These Are The 101 Defence Items On Which India Has Announced An Import Embargo

The ban on imports of 101 items is a big step towards atmanirbharta. The list of negative items contains not only small items but weapon systems of high and critical technology. More such items will be added to this list shortly which will save crores of rupees in imports. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 10, 2020

MoD bans import of 101 items

The Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Launch 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah' On Aug 11

MoD has bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year. The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024.

Launched during the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to go 'Vocal for Local' and highlighted the importance of being Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) at a time when the world is under lockdown and COVID restrictions have become a challenge to Globalisation.

READ | Home Min Amit Shah Pins Aatmanirbhar Bharat As A Stepping Stone For $5 Trillion Economy

READ | Union Min Pradhan Reviews Pipeline Projects Worth 8000 Cr, Pitches For Aatmanirbhar Bharat