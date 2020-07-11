J&K To Organize Its First Global Investment Summit, LG Murmu Announces

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Saturday announced that the state-turned-Union Territory will soon organise its first global investment summit. The LG affirmed that an environment for growth and sustainable development will be created in the region. He also emphasized that to keep up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the administration is taking steps to ensure a favourable climate for the industry as they have identified several sectors for industrial and economic development.

Speaking during the virtual session at the India Global Week 2020, LG Murmu said, "Government of Jammu and Kashmir will organize its first global investment summit soon I invite all of you to visit the region. We have removed all barriers between J-K and the rest of India, the rules which are set for the rest of the country, now prevail in J-K too."

'State-of-art industrial areas'

Furthermore, he added, "Government is taking steps to develop state-of-art industrial estates, we are using 6,000 acres of government land for this and no agricultural land has been disturbed for this. We are in the final stages of creating an industrial policy that will be forward-looking, with tax benefits and other incentives in place."

The LG also highlighted that the health sector in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a transformation with seven medical colleges and with the doubling of seats in medical colleges within a year. He added that the government has also set up technical institutes to train people as per the industrial requirements and also for creating opportunities for self-employment.

