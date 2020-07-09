J&K Lt Governor Murmu Condemns Terrorist Killings Of BJP Leader Wasim Bari And His Two Kin

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday condemned the killings of BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir, in Bandipora district. The three were killed by terrorists on Wednesday evening. The Lt Governor in his condolence message said that the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and the perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice.

He further expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

Police Confirm Pak Terrorist Behind Killing of Wasim

In the latest development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that it has identified the killers behind the assassination of BJP leader Wasim Bari and two members of his family. Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar said that two Lashkar terrorists are behind the killing of Wasim and his two family members. The police have identified the terrorist behind the Killing as Abid Haqqani from Papchan area of Bandipora and a Pakistani terrorist. Both the terrorists who carried out the attack were travelling by foot and fired at a short-range with a pistol.

Inspector General of Kashmir Police said that at the time of killing of BJP leader and his family members none of the personal security officers attached with them were present. Taking strict action against officials for dereliction of their duties, the police has suspended them with immediate effect and they have been taken into custody. Their services will be terminated for the security lapse. A case in this regard has been registered and the investigation is underway.

The Bandipora terror attack

Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir were injured when terrorists opened fire on them outside Bari's shop near police station Bandipora at around 9 pm on Wednesday. They were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

