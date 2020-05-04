PM Modi Participates In NAM Virtual Summit To Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit via video conference to discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting has been called by the group's current chair Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev. It is PM Modi's first NAM meeting since assuming power as the Prime Minister.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SY6B5YytAj — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 4, 2020

According to reports, Azerbaijan has welcomed the assistance to create a common database on medical, social and humanitarian needs in the fight against the pandemic. NAM represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations and has 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America under its fold.

Previously, other multilateral blocs like G20, BRICS and regional groupings like SAARC have held virtual summits to discuss a coordinated approach to tackle the pandemic, which has affected more than 3.5 million people across the world and killed 2.5 lakh people.