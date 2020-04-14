Uddhav Govt Forms Panel Under Ajit Pawar To Boost Maharashtra Economy Amid Covid Lockdown

The Maharashtra government on Monday has formed a special sub-committee under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to tackle coronavirus situations in the state. The committee, comprising of seven senior ministers, will work for rejuvenating the economy and helping the industrial sector.

The order states that due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 many industries have come to a standstill affecting the economy of Mahahrshtra which is affecting various other sectors in the state. Because of the extension in the lockdown, the economic situation on the state will remain the same for the following few months. In order to study the loss and what steps can be taken to ensure a stable economic functioning, this committee has been constituted by the government.

See the order here:

Along with Ajit Pawar Ministers such as PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs Chhagan Bhujbal, Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department Jayant Patil, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) Eknath Shinde, and Cabinet Minister Anil Parab will be a member of this committee.

