Maharashtra Govt To Allow Industries To Resume Work Except In Mumbai And Pune

Amid the extended lockdown in the state of Maharashtra, the government is considering allowing industries to resume operations except for the places with the highest COVID-19 cases in the state — Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday took a review meeting on the state of industries in Maharashtra.

Taking to the microblogging site Desai said that the department is giving preference to start food processing industries. “This will ensure agricultural produce is being utilised with farmers getting paid, and also contract labourers will get jobs and payments,” he said.

केंद्राकडे करावयाच्या मागण्यांवरही चर्चा झाली. लघुउद्योगांना कामगारांना किमान दोन महिने पगार देता यावा, यासाठी बँकांनी कर्जांची मर्यादा वाढवून दिली पाहिजे, याबाबत केंद्र शासनाने त्वरित निर्णय घेण्याची आवश्यकता व्यक्त करण्यात आली. — Subhash Desai (@Subhash_Desai) April 13, 2020

“We have given instructions to come up with a plan under which industries in districts other than Mumbai and Pune can be restarted with certain restrictions. The areas with a severe infection of COVID-19 will not be included in it,” he added.

According to reports, he asked industry department officials to prepare a proposal on how this resumption should take place. Permission for resumption will be given with the caveat that the industrial units make arrangements for housing workers on the premises or in the same or adjoining villages, reports stated.

Maha extends lockdown

The State government on Monday issued a notification officially extending the lockdown in Maharashtra up to and inclusive of April 30. Meanwhile, the notification to extend the lockdown said that on March 25, 2020, the government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, notified lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra with immediate effect till midnight of April 14, 2020.

The notification added, “it is expedient to take measures further to contain the spread of the virus.” As a result, it said, “the lockdown orders issued vide notification dated 25th March 2020 shall now be extended up to and inclusive of April 30, 2020.”

CM Uddhav talks to PM Modi

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced last week that he has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the extension. Meanwhile, PM Modi will be addressing the nation on Tuesday morning and is likely to speak about the lockdown.

CM Thackeray, in his address, had said the government was working on details as to whether certain areas can be relieved of the lockdown and controlled movement can be started. Taking a cue from this, the State’s Industries Department has begun preparations to chalk out the plan on restarting industries in districts other than Mumbai and Pune with certain restrictions.

