Maha: Nine-member Task Force Of Specialist Doctors Formed To Tackle Coronavirus Death Rate

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in the State, the Maharashtra government on Monday constituted a nine-member task force of specialist doctors from government and private hospitals to suggest measures to minimize the death rate and for the clinical management of the COVID-19 patients who are critically ill.

According to reports, the task force has been asked to submit its recommendations on an urgent basis to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Through a hotline, these doctors will also provide their inputs to the other doctors treating COVID-19 patients across the state, the report added.

The task force is headed by Dr Sanjay Oak, while Dr Praveen Bangar from KEM Hospital has been appointed as the task force’s convenor. The task force has been formed following directives issued by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray also spoke to these doctors via video conferencing on Monday.

The order issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta said, “It has been noticed that a large number of people have been detected in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area and that the death rate of patients in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is higher than the state and national average. Hence, it has been decided to constitute a task force of specialist doctors to suggest measures to minimize death rate and clinical management of COVID-19 patients that are critically ill.”

See the order here:

COVID-19 outbreak

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday.

The country's financial capital now alone accounts for 1540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, he said. Across the state, a total of 229 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection. Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 9352, including 979 cured and 324 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

