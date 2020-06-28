'Maharashtra Govt To Write Off Loans Of Remaining Farmers,' Says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government has decided to waive off loans of the remaining farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver scheme. While addressing the state, Thackeray explained that the process to waive off farm loans was delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

"Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers," CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

About the debt relief scheme

The Maharashtra government had announced the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver scheme in December 2019. The scheme aims to write off crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh which are taken between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019 and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019. This scheme has benefited around 19 lakh farmers in the State by March 31, as per official data.

During his briefing, Chief Minister also said that the state will observe ‘National Doctors' Day’ on June 30 to honour of frontline workers who are risking their lives to tackle the pandemic in the worst-hit state.

“Maharashtra will observe National Doctors' Day on Tuesday. As they are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them. COVID-19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together. We should not be restless and go out unnecessarily,” CM Uddhav Thackeray said.



While National Doctors' Day is observed on October 18, 2020, it is pivotal to remember and appreciate the sacrifices made by medical fraternity to help the state, and the country in recovering from the health crisis. The announcement from the Maharashtra Government comes at the time when the state recorded its highest single-day spike of over 5,000 Coronavirus cases on Saturday.

