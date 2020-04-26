Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Lead Expert Group To Suggest Post-Covid Revival Plan For Punjab

In the light of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has compelled the nation to undergo lockdown, the Punjab government has constituted a group of experts, headed by the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and economist, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to form a post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state.

According to an official release by the government, the 20 member-group consisting of economists and industry experts and medical professionals, will recommend to the Punjab government a short-term (one year) as well as a medium-term action plan, including a financial management strategy, along with other policy measures to revive the state's economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

The government has insisted the group to submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31, after which two more reports are required to be submitted by September 30 and December 31 an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the three-month gap between each report will allow time for the group to revise its strategy as the situation unfolds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would go by the advice of the expert committee for a lockdown exit strategy in the state. The Chief Minister said any decision would be taken on the basis of the recommendations by the 20-member committee, the chief minister had said.

With 10 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Punjab's tally of positive Coronavirus cases stands at 308, said the state government in a bulletin.

