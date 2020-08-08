'MSME Sector Created 11 Crore Jobs', States Nitin Gadkari At India@75 Summit

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari on Saturday addressed the India @75 Summit via video conference where he spoke about the need to include the marginalised sections of the population when talking about growth. "Private sector should think more about tribals, villagers, farmers and other marginalised sections while talking about growth," Gadkari said at the event which was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Union Minister also spoke about the relationship between the eradication of poverty and employment generation calling them some of the "biggest challenges" for the government. Talking about employment generation, Gadkari revealed that the MSME sector which was strongly growing in the country had created about 11 crore jobs across the country already. He added that one of the main problems, however, was the listing of the MSMEs. Earlier Gadkari had revealed that about 40% of India’s exports are related to the MSME sector which contributes 30% to the country's GDP growth.

Shift from 'big' cities to 'smart' cities

"India has talented young manpower, logistics are being improved, ports' efficiency has doubled and in such a situation one should find out what are the strength and weakness India have," Gadkari said while talking about self-reliance.

Gadkari also spoke about the shift in the population from 'big cities' to 'smart cities' saying that with the emergence of many smart villages across the country, employment and livelihood opportunities were growing. "Fishing industry has immense capacity to grow from one lakh crore to six lakh crore immediately," he said.

The India@75 summit organised by CII emphasized on "reinventing technology in India" by combining the best of local and global talent, innovation, and capital this year.

(With Agency Inputs)

