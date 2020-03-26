MASSIVE: FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.7 Lakh Cr Coronavirus Relief Package; Details Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Sitharaman added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues. She said, "A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours, women."

For Healthcare workers and Food security:

The Minister further announced that there will be Rs 50 lakh insurance per health care worker-- ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, as a medical insurance cover for them for three months. Along with it, in addition to the already allotted five Kg of rice/wheat per person, an additional 5kg will be free for the poor. With this, an additional one kilogram of pulses according to the regional preference will be provided.

For DBT:

"Farmers get Rs 6,000 annually from PM Kisan Yojana. We will now give first installment as front-loaded matter, which will give farmers Rs 2000 upfront, benefiting 8.7 crore farmers."

"In the MGNREGS , which benefits 5 crore families, minimum wage will increase to Rs 202 from Rs 182, and ensure 5 crore families get Rs 2000 increment"

For the elderly poor, poor widows and disabled - we are giving ex-gratia of Rs 1000 one-time, which will benefit 3 crore, all via DBT

20 Crore Women Jan Dhan holders will get ex-gratia of Rs 500 per month for next 3 months

Under Ujjwala Yojana, women to get free cylinders for 3 months, benefiting 8.3 crore BPL families.

For SHGs, we will give Rs 20 lakh collateral-free loan as opposed to earlier Rs 10 lakh, impacting 7 crore families

The Coronavirus Crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, thirteen people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

