Mother Sets New 'pantry Rules' To Avoid Overeating By Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a mom has come up with a set of rules to ensure that her pantry remains stocked during the time of lockdowns. Due to panic buying in many places, supermarkets and stores have run out of essential goods and thus during these trying time this mom has ensured a way to survive the ‘coronavirusgedden’.

Surviving the ‘coronavirusgedden’

During the time of coronavirus lockdown, this smart mother had found a way to prevent her children from easily getting drawn to large numbers of food packages that may have been stockpiled in the house. She has come up with a few sets of rules that will effectively prevent her children and any other member of her family from overeating or indulge in junk eating during these trying times.

A photo of this list was uploaded on to the internet, it is called ‘New pantry rules of Coronaviusgedden’ and only has four simple rules and can be seen taped inside of a cupboard. The first rule that is about permission states that ‘Nobody goes in the pantry for food or snacks without ASKING first. No willy nilly pantry visits allowed!’.

Read: Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Remains In Coma, While His Father Recovers From Coronavirus

Read: Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Kapoor Have The Most Heartfelt Message On Their Mother's Birthday

The second is about preventing wastage, it says ‘Do not open a new box of cereal until the old, opened boxes are eaten and gone’. During the time of lockdown and rampant panic buying, one must be sure to first use the previous packages of cereal and finish them before they open another packet. The third rule is concerning staying healthy and having the proper nutrition, it states that all members of the household must eat a piece of fruit, a vegetable or yogurt before they have anything from the cupboard. The fourth and final rule is ‘If anyone touches or eats my CADBURY EGGS, you're going to wish you had coronavirus and died’.

Read: COVID-19: This Mother, Daughter Duo Walking 500 Miles In Quarantine Is A Must Watch

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photos With Mother Babita Kapoor Show Their Adorable Bond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.