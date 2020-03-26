Sambit Patra Responds As Shaheen Bagh Writes To SC Judges Over Eviction Due To Coronavirus

As the people of Shaheen Bagh wrote to the Supreme Court judges, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to mock them. He said that while the world is busy tackling coronavirus, people of Shaheen Bagh are indulging in "rona dhona".

Calling the action of Police in removing the Shaheen Bagh protesters as 'disproportionate' and 'unnecessary', the people of Shaheen Bagh has on Thursday written to the Supreme Court judges. The Delhi Police, on Tuesday, i.e two days after imposition of Section 144 in the national capital cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site amid rising cases of coronavirus. People of Shaheen Bagh had been protesting against the contentious anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since 15 December last year.

Shaheen Bagh people writes to SC judges

In its letter, they have written that the people had already retreated to their homes in the wake of coronavirus and were at the last stage to submit an answer to the apex court-appointed interlocutors. While calling off the protest amid the outbreak of COVID 19, the protesters on March 22, said that 'the fight will go on, on the other side of this pandemic'. In its letter, they have written against the destruction of all art installations in Shaheen Bagh and whitewashing of graffitis outside Jamia Millia Islamia. On March 24, videos surfaced in which labourers were seen whitewashing the walls outside Jamia filled with anti-government, anti-CAA, NRC, NPR graffitis.

The letter has stated: "While we understand the need for the stricter imposition of curfew and enforcement of pertinent restrictions, the ruthless dismantling and thoughtless destruction of the markers of our physical protest, especially the very structures whose placement is in question in a matter that is sub-judice in the SC, reeks of strong vendetta and ill feelings towards our innocent protesters, locals and sympathisers. It further heightens distrust and the perception of being uncared for by the state institutions."

