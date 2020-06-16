PM Modi Directs Panel Of Ministers To Make Time-bound Plan To End Migrants' Job Distress

Amid a rapid increase in the Coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening chaired a meeting of an 8-member group of ministers on Skill Development and Employment Generation. Instructing them to prepare a time-bound plan, the Prime Minister said that the re-skilling of migrant workers must be done at the earliest. The PM also said that the panel must look closely for an immediate resolution of job-related distress. He said that ministers should find ideas to generate job opportunities.

READ | PM Modi to hold COVID review meeting with state CMs as India completes week 1 of Unlock 1



Prime Minister Modi is also set to chair a sixth meeting of all state Chief Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday as India's total Coronavirus tally reached 3,43,091. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting will be held in two parts on June 16 and 17. This is PM Modi's sixth meeting with the states' CMs to discuss COVID-19 strategy.

PM chairs COVID-19 review meet

Prime Minister Modi on June 13 also held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

"Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city- and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs. He also advised the Ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the Monsoon season," a press release by the PMO read.

READ | Amit Shah directs Delhi govt to install CCTV cameras in COVID hospitals within 24 hours

India's Coronavirus tally

As per the health ministry's update on Tuesday morning, India has reported 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. With it, the total number of positive cases in the country reached 343091 including 1,53,178 active cases. The number of cases that have been cured/ discharged/ migrated are 1,80,013. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is at 9,900.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates