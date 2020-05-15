'Package Announced By PM Modi Will Boost Economy & Benefit Every Indian,' Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while addressing a press conference on Friday, praised the Central government's financial stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. The Assam chief minister said that the financial package sets the vision of India adding that it will boost the Indian economy and will benefit every Indian.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sonowal listed the benefits of the package for the citizens of Assam.

"It will benefit every Indian, It will boost the tea industry in Assam. About 40 lakh people of Assam will be directly benefitted from this package. Assam's economy will be strengthened," said Sonowal.

Reiterating PM Modi's call of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), Sonowal added, "We will follow the principle of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We will have to boost our local products and local industry. It will help in establishing India as the greatest nation. From going local to global."

After PM Modi gave the mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat while announcing the Rs 20 lakh crore package in his address on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expounded on the true essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and how it differed from the concept of becoming an 'isolationist country'. Nirmala Sitharaman also explained how this concept of a self-reliant India tied in with the 5 important pillars of the economy.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' rests on five important pillars

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: "The Prime Minister laid out a vision and that vision was laid out after wide and deep consultation with several sections of our society. These discussions were held with various ministers, PMO and the PM himself."

"Essentially this is to spur growth and to build a self-reliant India, that's why this whole initiative is called 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The word 'Aatmanirbhar' rests on 5 important pillars-- the economy, the infrastructure, technology-driven systems, demography, and demand. These are the five pillars on which we are building the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said the Finance Minister.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat does not mean that India is an isolationist country. Given pillars based on which we seek to build Aatmanirbhar Bharat, our focus would be on land, labour, liquidity and law, along the lines of ease of doing business, compliance and so on. The intention is to take local brands and bring them to the global level. A global value chain integration is a part of this vision," she added.