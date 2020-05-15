CPI(M)'s Yechury Calls Centre's Package For Farmers, Labourers 'a Cruel Hoax & Insult'

Terming the economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, "a hoax and mere political rhetoric", the Left parties on Thursday said the government has played a "cruel joke" on the poor of the country.

'It is all a hoax and a cruel joke on the poor'

"The package did not address any of the fundamental issues plaguing the country. It is all a hoax and a cruel joke on the poor. What the migrants need is free transportation so that they can reach home," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Additionally, a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month should be given to the poor who have lost their jobs, said Yechury, adding that the poor should also be given 10 kg foodgrain per month for three months.

All we got was loan schemes and no relief. Most are old. So this is a Repackage of old schemes. It is an insult. pic.twitter.com/4kbv2827bn — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 14, 2020

The CPI(M) general secretary added that the surplus foodgrain in godowns should be used to feed the poor rather than letting it rot. Yechury also asserted that most of the relief for the poor like street vendors have come in the form of loans which is not immediate relief.

'There is nothing substantial in her address'

CPI general secretary D Raja said the package announced by FM Sitharaman was mere statistics and did not mean anything. "This is nothing but political rhetoric and statistical jugglery. There is nothing substantial in her address. Migrant labourers are on roads walking thousands of kilometres, what is the government's reaction to this?" he asked.

"Instead, they are saying the workers will get jobs once they reach home through MNREGA. The rural poor are already not getting adequate jobs and wages, it's irrational. She did not mention anything about urban employment," he said. Raja also demanded a one-time waiver of loans and a fiscal package from the government. Raja warned that if measures are not taken soon, there will be more deaths due to hunger than the coronavirus infection.

The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of the fiscal stimulus to heal an economy hit by the COVID-led lockdown.

At a news conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said eight crore migrant workers will get five kgs of grains and one kg of pulses free for two months, while 50 lakh street vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown would be given a working capital loan of Rs 10,000 each. As many as 2.5 crore farmers will be provided Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards.

(With PTI inputs)