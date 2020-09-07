Railways Mop 10% Jump In Freight Loading Compared To Last Year, Revenues Rise

The Indian Railways freight loading for September 2020 till the 6th of the month crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period, the state-run transporter said on Monday.

In the six days period, the Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes). In this period, the Railways earned Rs 1836.15 crores from freight loading which is also Rs 129.68 crores higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs 1706.47 crores).

Of the freight carried in September, 8.11 million tonnes were of coal, 2.59 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.2 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, and 1.05 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

Incentives dolled out

The Railways noted that a number of concessions/discounts are also being dolled out to make its freight movement very attractive. "It may be noted that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time table," the transporter said, adding it has used the Coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances.

The Railways is aiming to make huge strides in increasing the speed and volume of goods carried and the Centre has drawn up plans to promote Railways’ freight service, making traders, businesses, and suppliers aware of the benefits associated with transportation through the national transporter.

In August too, the Railways had loaded freight totalling 57.47 million tonnes till the 19th, which were higher than last year for the same period (53.65 million tonnes). Revenue earned in the same period was Rs 5461.21 crore from freight loading which was Rs 25.9 crore higher than last year (5435.31 Cr).

