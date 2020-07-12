In A First, Indian Railways Load Special Parcel Train To Bangladesh

In a significant development, Indian Railways will export dry chillies to Bangladesh through a special parcel train for the first time, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday. The goods will be transported from Andhra Pradesh's Reddipalem to Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal stated that for the first time, the Indian Railways will transport dry chillies in a Special Parcel Train to Bangladesh

On the Forefront to Increase Exports: For the 1st time, Railways sends Special Parcel Train to transport chillies from India to Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/CNTX5CVwJe — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 11, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Railway Minister had said that the Indian Railways will continue to assist in the export of Indian products to other countries.

READ: Odisha govt requests railways to withdraw train stoppages in Ganjam district

READ: PM Modi has approved 100 percent electrification of Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

Earlier, the farmers and merchants in and around Guntur area have been transporting dry chillies by road to Bangladesh in small quantities and that was costing around Rs 7000 per tonne. During the lockdown period, they could not move this essential commodity by road. Then Railway staff and officials approached the consignors and explained the facilities to transport by rail.

READ: COVID-19: Railways to convert 503 coaches into isolation wards for Delhi-NCR patients

To mitigate this problem and to facilitate the rail users to move their quantities in smalls i.e., up to a maximum of 500 tonnes in each trip, Guntur Division of South Central Railway took the initiative and moved the Special Parcel Express to Bangladesh. This has helped the farmers and merchants of Guntur to market their farm produce beyond the country border by transporting the dry chillies in small quantities through Special Parcel Express.

READ: 'Railways will not be privatised in any way': Piyush Goyal amid row over pvt participation

(PIB Inputs)