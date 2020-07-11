COVID-19: Railways To Convert 503 Coaches Into Isolation Wards For Delhi-NCR Patients

The Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be used as COVID-19 wards in a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus. These isolation coaches, which will have around 8,048 beds, will be parked at nine different stations of the national capital.

"In view of providing additional healthcare facility to people of Delhi-NCR, Northern Railways on demand of state govt is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centers at 9 different stations of Delhi," Northern Railway said in a statement.

The advantage of these coaches is that these can be moved anywhere across the length and breadth of the country through the rail network to cater wherever there is a dearth of healthcare facilities.

READ | Indian Railways Push Towards ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission; Stations To Run On Solar Power

READ | Isolation Coaches Of Northern Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients

The Indian Railways ever since the beginning of lockdown has made several efforts to aid people in need. The Railways has not only provided medical facilities but in several ways has also helped migrant workers reach their homes and also has extended support to the poor by providing them with essential commodities.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the national capital so far has recorded as many as 10,7051 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 21,567 are active cases, 82,226 have been discharged. So far, 3258 have died in the capital after contracting the virus.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Customs Seizes Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 1.5 Crore At New Delhi Railway Station

READ | Railway Ministry Shares Video Of Unique Device That Helps Ensure Social Distancing | Watch