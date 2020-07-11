PM Modi Has Approved 100 Percent Electrification Of Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a program for 100% electrification of Indian Railways, Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. Piyush Goyal while addressing India Global Week 2020 via video-conferencing said that by 2030, Indian Railways hope to be the world's first 100 per cent green railway with net zero-emission.

"Prime Minister has approved a program for 100 per cent electrification of Indian Railways. We'll be the largest railways in world to be 100 per cent electrified with 120,000 track km across India. By 2030, we hope to be the world's first 100 per cent green railway with net zero-emission," he said.

"There are clear signs that India is on a path of getting back into action. We have always shown the ability to bounce back rapidly. Historically, India has suffered many challenges, but we always had the resilience to come back into action quickly, he added.

Indian Railways Push Towards ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission

In a major step towards sustainable energy and India's mantra of self-reliance, the Indian Railways have decided to solarize railway stations by utilizing vacant lands for Renewable Energy (RE) projects. The move aims at transforming Railways to a complete 'Green Mode of Transportation.' The use of solar power will also help in achieving the conversion of Indian Railways to ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission Railway.

The Indian Railways have already begun procuring energy from solar projects which include the 3 MWp solar plant set up at MCF Raebareilly in Uttar Pradesh. About 100 MWp rooftop solar systems have already been commissioned on various stations and buildings of Indian Railways. Similarly, one project of 1.7 MWp at Bina (Madhya Pradesh) has been installed and is currently under extensive testing. The project is expected to be commissioned within 15 days.

