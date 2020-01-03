Tripura Per Capita Income Is Expected To Cross National Average, Says CM Biplab Kumar Dev

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has said in an official function that the per capita income will cross the national average in 2019-20 due to a series of pro-active economic measures taken by the BJP-led state government. The chief minister added that the rural areas are also developing economically along with the urban areas due to which the per capita income has increased substantially.

WATCH | Tripura: Turkish And Bangladesh Nationals Produced In Agartala Court

According to official documents, the per capita income of Tripura was Rs 1,13,467 in 2018-19 against the net national per capita income estimated to be Rs 1,25,397. The Chief Minister opined that the per capita income of Tripura is expected to cross Rs 1,50,000 at the end of the 2019-20 financial year.

Development of infrastructure

The chief minister said that the state is focusing on infrastructure and paving the way for increasing employment generation for the common people. He added that Tripura received 13 prizes at the national level in just twenty months of BJP governance for its outstanding performance in the field of rural development.

READ | Tripura: Police Nabs Three NLFT Members For Writing Threat Letter To MP Rebati

Deb said that the government is giving high priority to the development of rural areas and the state has already achieved noticeable success in terms of implementing various schemes.

Speaking of the government initiatives for farmers in the state, Deb said that the farmers were suffering losses due to earlier government's apathy, however, they have started earning profits after the steps taken by the BJP government. He cited the pineapple growers' who have been making profits and that the fruit from the state are known across the country and abroad.

READ | Over 2,000 Persons Got Govt Jobs During 20 Months Of My Tenure: Tripura CM

The Chief Minister spoke at the 15th Saras Fair which began on Thursday and will continue till January 13. The fair which is set up at Agartala International fair-ground and exhibition center is said to house at least 300 stalls and more than 300 Self Help Groups from 8 districts would participate in the fair and will display their products for sale.

READ | IPFT Threatens To Launch Movement If Tripura Is Not Exempted From CAA