Tripura: Police Nabs Three NLFT Members For Writing Threat Letter To MP Rebati

The Tripura police on Wednesday, January 1, arrested three National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) members in connection with a threat letter to East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura for voting in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament. The banned outfit NLFT had sent the threat letter on December 22 stating that the Lok Sabha MP has betrayed the people of Borok and that he should be socially boycotted.

The threat letter

The threat letter stated, "Surely, the CAB failed to address the roots of political conflict in Twipra and aggravates the wounds. The emerging outcome of it not only undermines the Borok people's case against the illegal immigrants and infiltrators but put the very existence of our people in great danger. It consolidates the hold of illegal immigrants and enslave us is our ancestral land."

It further read, "The Boroks of the state particularly the voters from the East Twipra LS constituency have every reason to ask you as to why, in your conduct as MP, you have failed to preserve, protect, defend the aspirations of the people and abused the mandate, faith and trust reposed in you?"

About NLFT

The NLFT is a banned outfit in Tripura that seeks to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state. Designated as a terrorist organization, the NLFT is an active participant in the insurgency in the Northeast. As per reports, the outfit has conducted around 80 attacks on various locations in South Asia and specifically in Tripura.

Uproar over CAA

The BJP government has been receiving severe flak since the time the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was introduced in the Parliament. The Citizenship Law was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

While the protests initially began in Assam as a peaceful mass agitation, it eventually took a violent turn. Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, followed by the Jamia violence.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)