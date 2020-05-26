TSCHE EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline Extended To June 10

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline for all Common Entrance Tests (CET). The dates were extended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a nationwide lockdown. The final dates will likely be pushed back again if the lockdown is extended.

TSCHE EAMCET 2020 deadline extended due to COVID-19 lockdown

According to the official Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) website, the last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee has been extended up to June 10, 2020, in view of the ongoing COVID- 19 lockdown. This is not the first time that the deadline has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Last time, they extended the dates to May 15, 2020, however, most people failed to apply due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, the notice posted on the website also revealed that All Common Entrance Tests (CETs) of Telangana State have been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The notice also revealed that a revised schedule for conduct of Tests will be announced in due course of time. However, no exact dates were specified in the notice. It is unlikely that any tests will be held during the course of the lockdown.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) official website, https://www.tsche.ac.in/, provides all the required details about the application process. Moreover, the website will also have the latest updates about the upcoming Common Entrance Tests (CETs). There is also a detailed guide on the website that will help candidates apply for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs).

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) official website, the fee for Engineering is ₹400 for SC/ST & PH and ₹800 for everyone else. Meanwhile, Agriculture & Medical free is ₹400 for SC/ST & PH and ₹800 for the rest. If one wants to give the Common Entrance Test for both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical, then they have to pay a fee of ₹1600. SC/ST & PH only have to pay ₹800.

Once the fee has been paid, candidates need to fill the Online Application form. One the form has been filled, candidates need to print it out for further use. No official dates for the CETs have been shared yet.

