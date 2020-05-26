Raj Thackeray Writes To Maharashtra Guv, Seeks Scrapping Of Final Year University Exams

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting the cancellation of final year degree exams of the universities in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray stated that owing to the presiding confusion surrounding the dates of the examination due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many students were stranded and suffering. He added that education was not worth risking the lives of students.

"Many students of Mumbai University have to travel for hours to reach exam centres. In today's situation, it would be impossible for them to reach their centres. Times are turbulent and unsure due to the coronavirus pandemic," read his letter adding that exam dates were a 'dangling sword of uncertainty' for the students causing stress and anxiety.

Previously the Governor of Maharashtra had written to CM Uddhav Thackeray stating that cancellation of exams was a violation of the University Grants Commission’s guidelines and was also against the principals of Maharashtra Public Universities Act of 2016. Koshyari his letter mentioned that cancellation of exams will have a negative impact on the graduating students and awarding them degrees without the exams will also have adverse effects on their employment and higher studies.

State technical and higher education minister, Uday Samant is reported to hold a meeting vice-chancellor of Mumbai University owing to this confusion around final year students’ exams and assessments. Reportedly the exams were going be conducted in the month of July. However, the dates of the exams are not fixed yet.

Mumbai University grading system revealed

Meanwhile, according to reports, Mumbai University has come out with a detailed circular which describes the marking scheme for the non-terminal students affiliated under Mumbai University. The students who have appeared for previous semesters and failed can give the exams in later sessions held in October and November. Furthermore, the 50-50 percentage will be based on internal assessments as well as the marks of the previous semesters like Sem I, Sem II and so on. This movie is undertaken so that the colleges can start with the internal admissions and not delay it anymore further.

