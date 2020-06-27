World Bank Steps Up Support For Namami Gange Programme, Approves Fund Worth $600 Million

The World Bank has approved funds worth USD 600 million for the development of infrastructure projects along the river Ganga under the National Ganga River Basin Project. ‘Namami Gange Programme’ is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs.20,000 crore.

This development is followed by a detailed discussion that took place on Thursday between the World Bank team and the National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) on the components of the Second National Ganga River Basin Project which comprises of spillover projects from Ganga -I (on main stem Ganga) and new projects to be taken up on important tributaries like Yamuna and Kali.

The loan would be for a period of five years up to December 2026. The facility approved will comprise two parts: a loan of USD381 million and a guarantee of up to USD19 million as a payment security mechanism - another innovative feature of 'Namami Gange' programme.

"The government's Namami Gange Program has revitalized India's efforts to rejuvenating the Ganga," said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.

"The first World Bank project helped build critical sewage infrastructure in 20 pollution hotspots along the river, and this Project will help scale this up to the tributaries. It will also help government strengthen the institutions needed to manage a river basin as large and complex as the Ganga Basin," he added.

Namami Ganga Programme

The Namami Gange programme is an integrated Ganga conservation mission with a vision to restore the wholesomeness of the Ganga River by ensuring 'Aviral Dhara' and 'Nirmal Dhara', and maintaining geological and ecological integrity of the river.

National Mission for Clean Ganga(NMCG) was registered as a society on 12th August 2011 under the Societies Registration Act 1860. It acted as the implementation arm of National Ganga River Basin Authority(NGRBA) which was constituted under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act (EPA),1986.

