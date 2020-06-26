Ola: A Support System To Hundreds Of Driver Partners

A company stands not only for the facilities and benefits for its consumers but also for its own employees. Ola Cabs has taken innumerable initiatives to ensure that the customers or passengers have a safe and secure ride. However, the company has also taken up the charge of ensuring that its driver partners are also safe.

Kuldeep, a driver partner with Ola in New Delhi talks about his experience. Ola driver partners are provided with medical kits that include sanitizers, masks and all other equipments. As the lockdown imposed in India made it difficult for daily wage workers such as the driver partners to find a source of income, Ola came forward to provide groceries and all essential items for them.

Even in the post-lockdown period, the cab company has been prompt in providing medical check-ups to its drivers and other staff. They have also ensured that the practise of sanitizing the vehicle and the use of masks and sanitizers remain constant even in the future.