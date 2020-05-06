Are ICSE Board Exams Cancelled? Find Out All The Important Details Here

“Are ICSE board exams cancelled?” This question has been bugging several ICSE students. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has rescheduled or cancelled several schools and college exams. Naturally, ICSE students are bound to be concerned about their exams as well. Here are all the details about the ongoing issue of the ICSE board exams.

Are ICSE board exams cancelled?

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a complete standstill. Many industries have been completely shut down to avoid the spread of the virus. The Coronavirus lockdown has also affected educational institutions. Many exams were postponed while some school students had their exams cancelled.

The uncertainty regarding these exams is costing students their time and mental peace. This includes the students about to give the Class 10 ICSE board exams. Many Class 10 and 12 ICSE students are waiting for a final call regarding their board exams. Many of these students are even asking, “Are ICSE board exams cancelled?”

According to a media portal’s report, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) in a statement has clarified that it has neither cancelled nor revised the schedule of Class 10 and 12 ICSE board exams. Amidst this chaos, these ICSE students have been receiving several fake documents regarding their board exams.

The Council also provided clarification regarding these fake documents. For those of you who are not aware of these, three fake documents dated February 7, 2020, March 28, 2020, and April 1, 2020, have been circulating on social media. The April 1, 2020 document falsely stated that the ICSE Board exams have been cancelled due to the lockdown. While another fake press release claimed that the exam schedule has been revised and the exams will be conducted from April 16, 2020, to April 22, 2020.

Many students during a live session of Education Minister Dr.RP Nishank asked him questions regarding their exams. Some of these students wanted to know the status of their exams while some wanted them to be completely cancelled.

