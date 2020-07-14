2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Passing Percentage Touches 69.2%

The Department of Pre-University Education or the PUE under the aegis of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the results of the 2nd PUC examinations of affiliated schools in the state of Karnataka. Almost 6 lakh students had appeared for the 2019-2020 batch of the examinations. This year the exams were conducted during the coronavirus scare by the authorities, despite facing flak over the conduction of examinations during the situation.

Pass percentage 2nd PUC 2020

In 2020, the passing percentage for the state of all the students that appeared for the 2nd PUC examinations is 69.20%. This is quite higher than last year. In 2019, the passing percentage for the state of all the students that appeared for the 2nd PUC examinations was 61.73%. The results for the science, arts and commerce streams were declared today. Over 76.2% of science students successfully cleared the 2nd PUC examinations this year. Students from commerce stream have a passing percentage of 65.52%. On the other hand, in 2020 the arts stream has a passing percentage of 41.27%. This year as well Udupi is the best performing district in Karnataka.

PUC results 2020 is better than 2019

Girls have performed better than the boys in the PUC exams. Passing percentage of girls is 68.73 whereas boys have a passing percentage of 54.73%. Last year over 66.58% science students successfully cleared the 2nd PUC examinations. Followed by the commerce stream that had the passing percentage of 66.39%. On the other hand, in 2019, arts stream had the passing percentage of 50.53. In 2019, Udupi was the best performing in Karnataka.

Karnataka PUC results 2020 online gateway details

Use either of the two links- http://pue.kar.nic.in/ or karresults.nic.in

Click enter and you will be led to the home page of the state education board.

You will see 2nd PUC result and click on it.

Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

