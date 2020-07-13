Karnataka PUC II Results 2020 To Be Announced Soon; Details Here

Quick links:
The Karnataka PUC II results will be announced on July 14, as per sources. Earlier the results were expected to be out on July 20. However, according to sources, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has confirmed that the results will be out by July 14, 11.30 am.
The Karnataka PUC II exams were pushed by over two months due to the Coronavirus situation in the state. Karnataka was reportedly one of the first few states that conducted the examination amid the coronavirus scare. The examinations had received massive flak and opposition for being held in the middle of the pandemic. However, 5.95 lakh students registered for the exams following appropriate social distancing norms.
Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the 2nd PUC result date will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results on July 20. Follow the link- http://pue.kar.nic.in/ or karresults.nic.in. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.
