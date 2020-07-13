2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result To Be Declared On July 14 At 12 Pm

According to several media reports, the 2nd PUC results 2020 will be declared tomorrow on July 14, 2020. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed this news to a leading daily. The reports said that the 2nd PUC results 2020 will be declared tomorrow at around 12 PM. The update regarding 2nd PUC results 2020 was confirmed on the official website, www.karresults.nic.in. The students can check their 2nd PUC results 2020 once announced on the official website www.karresults.nic.in. Students will also receive their 2nd PUC Results 2020 through SMS who have registered their number with the board, reports added.

Karnataka PUC Results

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier announced that 2nd PUC results 2020 will be announced around July 20, 2020. He had tweeted this from his official Twitter account. Students are advised to keep their PUC Hall tickets handy as they will require the hall tickets to check their 2nd PUC results 2020.

According to several news reports, around 6 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year. The exams had to be stopped midway in March 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. The pending exam was conducted in June 2020 by following all the social distancing guidelines. The one remaining paper of English was postponed to June 18, 2020.

Karnataka PUC results were declared on April 15, 2020, last year. This year due to the postponement of the exam and the Coronavirus pandemic situation, the results were delayed. After much delay and waiting by students, the 2nd PUC results 2020 will finally be declared tomorrow. According to a news report, around 6.60 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2 Examinations last year. The overall pass percentage for last year was 61.73%.

How to check 2nd PUC results 2020 Karnataka once declared?

Go to the official website www.karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for 2nd PUC results 2020 Karnataka. You will be redirected to a new page.

Fill in the required details like roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Check the details after filling once and then submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the 2nd PUC results 2020 Karnataka for future use.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the latest news and updates related to 2nd PUC results 2020 Karnataka.