Abu Dhabi Extends $25M To Expand Unified Champion Schools To 6 Nations Including India

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has committed USD 25 million to expand Unified Champion Schools (UCS) project to six countries including India, Special Olympics Bharat announced on Wednesday. The other five countries that have been included in the UCS are India, Argentina, Egypt, Pakistan, Romania and Rwanda.

The four-year project is said to play an important role in making the Indian education system more inclusive by creating 120 Unified Champion Schools across 12 states.

The initiative encourages activation and empowerment of the youth with and without intellectual disabilities to create lasting social change through inclusion in education. The initiative is aligned to the theme of the International Youth Day 2020, "Youth Engagement for Global Action".

This comes in light of statistics as per reports that nearly half of the 65-million primary-school-age children who are out of school across the world have disabilities.

"UAE as the beacon of diversity and tolerance has emerged as one of the leading countries to support the creation of a just and equitable society for people with special needs or 'people of determination'. Recently, under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the UAE pledged USD 25 million to help fund the global expansion of the inclusive education project; Unified Champion Schools (UCS), an initiative undertaken by the Special Olympics that will root the values of tolerance and inclusion in educational systems around the world," the Ambassador of UAE, said in a statement.

The first Special Olympics World Games hosted in the Middle East and North Africa region, and have a lasting, positive impact on UAE society.

"The Special Olympics movement is being led by young leaders with and without intellectual disabilities who are emerging as the world's greatest teachers of empathy, dignity, courage, and inclusion," said Dr Timothy Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics International.

"As we search for a more just and joyful future, we are trusting our hopes to young inclusive leaders who see beyond division and fear and show us how to heal and unite. I am deeply grateful that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made an extraordinary commitment to our athletes and their Unified partners in Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. His vision and generosity will empower young people around the world to break down barriers caused by injustice and intolerance, end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities, and establish inclusive cultures where every human being is respected, valued and welcomed," he added.

The announcement of the grant was made at a virtual event, in the presence of the Ambassador of the UAE to India Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna along with other dignitaries including President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region Dipak Natali, Founder and CEO of Special Olympics Bharat Air Marshal Keelor, Chairman of Special Olympics Bharat Satish Pillai, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Raunak Lakhani, Dean of Physical Education Department of Amity University Dr Kalpana Sharma and General Secretary of Special Olympics Bharat Dr Amitav Mishra.

