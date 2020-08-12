UAE Eases Restrictions Amid Pandemic As It Allows Entry Of Foreign Residents

On August 12, the United Arab Emirates came out with measures in order to ease few lockdown restrictions, including the entry of foreign residents to seek approval before coming back to the state. In March, the UAE suspended the entry of non-citizens as a measure to battle the novel coronavirus. Since then, the UAE has been opening up in this aspect gradually.

Restrictions ease in the UAE

Reports suggest that measures were taken to allow the residents either by granting them special exemptions or through an online registration system. Even after steps being taken, many had remained overseas. According to the reports by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority registration was no longer required to enter the UAE. Reports suggest that people returning are asked to submit their passport number and other details on a government website before they begin the travel. However, people overseas have highlighted that they have struggled to obtain approval to return with several applications rejected.

According to reports, it was not clear if these rules would be followed in the country's commercial hub Dubai as it maintained its own entry permit while the rest of the country relied on a federal registration. Dubai had reopened to foreign visitors in the month of July. Reportedly, Dubai on June 21 announced that it would allow international tourists from July 7 but with a set of conditions. All foreign tourists would have to show a certificate that they had tested negative for the coronavirus, not before 96 hours before arriving in Dubai. Abu Dhabi, which is the largest emirate has restricted movement with people requiring a negative COVID-19 test to enter. As per August 12, United Arab Emirates has reported a total number of 63,212 cases and 358 fatalities, suggest reports.

