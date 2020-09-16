AFCAT 2020: Admit Cards For Air Force Common Admission Test Out At ‘afcat.cdac.in’

Lakhs of aspirants across the country are soon going to appear for the Air Force Common Admission Test or the AFCAT 2020. The AFCAT admit card download has been initiated on the official website and it can be accessed by the candidates who have registered themselves for the examinations. The AFCAT 2020 admit card can be downloaded on the official website. The link for the website is afcat.cdac.in.

Also Read | AFCAT 2020 Expected Cut Off: Check The Expected Cut Off Marks For AFCAT And EKT 2020

AFCAT 2020 admit card download details

AFCAT 2020 is scheduled between October 3 to 5, 2020 at the designated centres across the country. The national level examinations are for those who wish to get into the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force’s AFCAT 2020 is a highly competitive examination for those who wish to enter India’s air defence system. This year the examinations, as well as the AFCAT admit card date, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus situation across the country. As per the postponed schedule revealed on the official website of AFCAT 2020, the examinations will be held with utmost safety precautions.

Also Read | Delhi HC Asks DU To Expedite Results Of Online Open Book Exams

Here are steps to download AFCAT 2020 admit card

To access AFCAT admit card download, log in to the website of Indian Airforce that is afcat.cdac.in. It will lead to the homepage of AFCAT admit card. You will have to click on the “AFCAT Admit Cards” link for AFCAT admit card download. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the credentials screen. After this, click the “Submit” button on the AFCAT admit card date. AFCAT 2020 admit card can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on the day of the exam.

Also Read | IIM CAT 2020 Last Date Extended! NEW Changes Introduced Including Decreased Exam Duration

On the day of the exams, the candidates will have to enter the examination hall following all the social distancing norms. They are urged to wear masks as well as gloves. According to the Ministry of Home Affair’s general guidance, while appearing for an exam, the candidates will be sitting at six feet distance from other candidates. All of the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in the premises. Candidates will have to check the AFCAT admit card 2020 before the examinations to chart a travel plan ahead of the examinations.

Also Read | Plea In SC As Bihar Student's 700-km Journey For NEET Leaves Him 10 Mins Too Late For Exam