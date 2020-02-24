AFCAT Expected Cut Off 2020: Check The Expected Cut Off Marks For AFCAT And EKT 2020

AFCAT is known Air Force Common Admission Test. The exam is a written exam conducted twice each year by the Indian Air Force. It is conducted to induct officers in the Indian Air Force. Eligible candidates who qualify the written exam are shortlisted to appear for the Air Force Selection Board Interview conducted by the Indian Air Force. The latest exam was conducted on February 22nd and 23rd this year. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the expected cut-off marks by following these simple steps. Read on to know the expected cut-off for AFCAT 2020 paper 1.

AFCAT expected cut off for AFCAT 2020 paper 1

AFCAT 2020 was conducted online and consisted of objective type questions. Candidates appearing for the non-technical field in the Indian Airforce are supposed to give only the AFCAT exam and the ones applying for the technical field are supposed to give an additional exam to AFCAT. They are supposed to appear for EKT Exam (Engineering Knowledge Test) which is also conducted by the Indian Air Force.

AFCAT is a two-hour-long paper consisting of 100 questions and the paper is for 300 marks. Whereas EKT is a 45 minutes long paper consisting of 50 questions and the paper is of 150 marks. The level of difficulty of the AFCAT 2020 (1) was moderate. The paper had a negative marking of 1 mark each for every wrong answer in both, AFCAT as well as EKT exam. Considering that, the expected cut-off for AFCAT 2020 (1) exam is 140-150 marks out of 300 and excepted cut-off for EKT paper is around 50-60 out of 150 marks.

Exam Cut-off AFCAT 2020 (1) 140-150 EKT 2020 (1) 50-60

