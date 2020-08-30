NEET-JEE Exams: After Odisha, Chhattisgarh To Provide Free Transportation To Aspirants

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh Cheif Minister instructed district collectors to arrange for free transport for aspirants appearing for NEET-JEE exams to reach examination centres. This development comes a day after Odisha state government announced that it will provide free transportation and accommodation to students appearing for the JEE (Main) and NEET examinations.

Buses and other required mode of transport have to be arranged in every district on the basis of the number of aspirants. However, it will also be mandated to carry the admit card while travelling.

Students and parents from all over India are urging the central government to postpone the JEE (Main) and NEET exams scheduled for September 1-6 and September 13 respectively. The students and parents are citing the COVID-19 restrictions and other hurdles inflicted due to the pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has, however, refused to postpone the exams saying the majority of students want the exams to happen. Pokhriyal said earlier that more than 70 percent of candidates appearing for these exams have already downloaded their admit cards.

Odisha provides free accommodation and transportation

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday informed that the government will provide free transportation and accommodation to underprivileged students appearing in the above-mentioned examinations.

The Odisha Chief Secretary assured that students and parents won't face any difficulty in commuting because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and local police have been alerted to look into it. Tripathy further added that students can apply for free transportation service by contacting nodal ITI principals of their area by August 31.

Opposition move Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Congress, TMC, JMM and Shiv Sena on Friday said non-NDA leaders had moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET and JEE keeping in view the health and safety of students amid rising COVID-19 cases. Ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) this year amid the persisting Coronavirus pandemic.

The review plea was filed on Friday in the backdrop of the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

