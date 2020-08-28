On NEET-JEE Row, 'Heavens Won't Fall If Exams Are Postponed' Says Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday hit out at the Education Ministry over the NEET/JEE exams row claiming that the education system in the country was in a 'disturbing and sorry state' in the hands of 'unqualified people.' The actor stated that there was a need to 'level the playing field' for the students in the urban and rural areas adding, "heavens won't fall even if now, the exams are postponed." Appealing with PM Modi's popular catchphrase - 'Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai,' that he used during the pandemic, Shatrughan Sinha said that the issue needed to be addressed soon keeping in mind the future of the students.

Sir, students are pleading for postponement of exams, due to the apprehensions that they rightly have in the present pandemic & flood situation. But, unfortunately their pleas have gone unheard.The disturbing & sorry state of our education system is in the hands of most of those — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 28, 2020

who are neither qualified, competent & nor have the credentials to do so. We need more qualified, professionals & intellectuals to head this important & vital system...our Education! Sir, we need level playing fields for those in urban & rural areas as these two are different — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 28, 2020

realities. Remember, Sir, heavens won't fall even if now, the exams are postponed & so are the upcoming elections in Bihar. Remember, you had said 'Jaan hai toh Jahan hai'. This issue needs to be addressed soon, sooner the better as the younger generation/our students are the — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 28, 2020

Education Minister speaks on JEE & NEET

The Union Education Minister on Wednesday stated that the exam dates had been finalised after two deferments keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and the current situation of the pandemic. The Education Minister revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation.

While the Centre is facing criticism from the Opposition for conducting JEE Mains and NEET in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

The Congress and various other opposition parties have demanded that the examinations be deferred due to the pandemic and floods in certain parts of the country, even as the government has made it clear that the tests will be held according to the schedule and with due precautions. The Supreme Court has also dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, saying a "precious" academic year of students "cannot be wasted" and that life has to go on.

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

