AI-based Online Exams To Help IIT JEE, NEET Aspirants With Preparations Amid Lockdown

LearningTree, a learning solution provider, on Wednesday, launched an artificial intelligence (AI) based online exam platform to help students aspiring for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, NTSE, etc. The launch took place in Hyderabad and the platform provides students an opportunity to take competitive exams in a simulated environment and gauge their progress.

READ: 'Promote X, XII Kids On The Basis Of Internal Exams': Manish Sisodia To CBSE

AI-based learning platform launched

LearningTree CEO Sasi Kanth Vallepalli, in a press note, said, "LearningTree is a NextGen platform that provides students holistic learning experience. LearningTree seamlessly combines adaptive learning with immersive learning technology to deliver a better engagement experience to students."

Vallepalli added that the mock tests are structured to cover the entire competitive exam syllabus and can give students an in-depth understanding of conceptual preparedness and time management.

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a grinding halt, students preparing for various examinations are facing immense trouble. The new exam portal aims to ease their anxiety and address the problems of preparation, practice, and evaluation through online means.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology (IT) in Telangana government, was present at the launch.

READ: CBSE To Conduct Board Exams After Lockdown Ends, States Suggest Internal Assessment

Supreme Court upholds NEET

In other developments, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for graduate and undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses in the country.

In a batch of writ petitions titled 'Christian Medical College, Vellore vs Union of India' which were filed in 2012, the bench ruled that prescribing a uniform examination does not violate rights of unaided/aided minor institutions

READ: COVID-19: UGC Issues Guidelines For New Academic Calendar, University Exams

The petitions had challenged the constitutional validity of the NEET notifications issued by the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India. The notifications were later incorporated as statutory provisions in 2016 as Sections 10D of the Medical Council of India Act and the Dentists Act.

The bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and MR Shah upheld the constitutional validity of these statutory provisions and stated that NEET was introduced to weed out corruption in admission processes, and also to set a uniform stand across the nation.

READ: Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality Of NEET Exam For Admission To Medical Colleges

(With ANI Inputs; Image credits - ANI)