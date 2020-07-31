AIBE Registration Date Extended Till Aug 31, Exams Postponed Amid COVID-19

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has extended the last date of registration for AIBE-XV till August 31 after postponing the examination until further notice keeping in view the current coronavirus pandemic situation. The exam that was earlier scheduled to take place on August 16 but now stands cancelled and will take place sometime in the future. Candidates can visit 'aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com' for registration. The revised date of examination will be announced as per the decision of the monitoring committee.

"As per the resolution dated 29.7.2020, keeping in view the present pandemic situation and frequent lockdown, increasing number of corona patients daily, the Council has resolved to postpone the All India Bar Examination to be held on 16.8.2020 and it has further resolved to extend the date of receipt of applications from candidates till 31.8.2020 (for the present). The date of examination and other schedules are to be considered and decided by the Monitoring Committee for A.I.B.E. (headed by the Hon’ble former Judge of Supreme Court)," said the notification released by AIBE.

Registration process

For the registration, candidates must visit the aforementioned website and upload all the required documents i.e. Photograph, Signature, Photo Id & Enrolment Certificate. All the documents should be self-attested and any document uploaded without attestation will be rejected/disqualified. In case someone has uploaded wrong documents, they can log in again with their registration Id & password (after payment) and upload the corrected document. Once the documents and information of the candidate have been approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the candidate can't log in again to have any further changes. Candidates do not have to send any document by post and must make sure to keep a print out of the application form for reference.

